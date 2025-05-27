The 2028 Olympics conversation continues. This time, the conversation surrounds Tom Brady and the newly added event, which will be flag football.

Since the addition of flag football, a lot of the conversation is about who will represent Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.

On the latest episode of Up and Adams, Jason McCourty, a former teammate of Brady on the New England Patriots, says that he would not be surprised if the greatest quarterback of all time wanted to play flag football.

“I can definitely, definitely see him doing that,” McCourty said to Kay Adams on her show.

Brady is currently 47 years old. He would be 50 by the time the Olympics start in 2028. Despite that age, McCourty feels that Brady would want to do it. It would be another challenge that Brady feels he could accomplish, even with the odds being stacked against him.

Right now, it seems very unlikely that Brady would do it. Although you never know with him. The quarterbacks that many NFL fans would like to see play include Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow. Those are some of the biggest names in sports, and having the best quarterbacks in the NFL play will put a lot of eyes on the event.

Darrell Doucette III, a quarterback who currently plays for Team USA flag football, is one of the main players sticking up for his teammates on being included on the roster. He does not like the idea of not being able to play in the Olympics, when he plays in every other event. You can't blame him for his passion.

As McCourty mentioned in the video, Doucette would be crushed if a 50-year-old made the roster over him. It certainly would feel weird, but nothing can stop Brady from doing what he wants.