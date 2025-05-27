The 2028 Olympics conversation continues. This time, the conversation surrounds Tom Brady and the newly added event, which will be flag football.

Since the addition of flag football, a lot of the conversation is about who will represent Team USA in the 2028 Olympics.

On the latest episode of Up and Adams, Jason McCourty, a former teammate of Brady on the New England Patriots, says that he would not be surprised if the greatest quarterback of all time wanted to play flag football.

“I can definitely, definitely see him doing that,” McCourty said to Kay Adams on her show.

Article Continues Below
Related New England Patriots News
Will Campbell in the middle, Drake Maye and Coach Mike Vrabel around him, fireworks in the background
New England Patriots’ single best move in 2025 NFL offseasonEnzo Flojo ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Why 1 scout labels Patriots as Bills’ ‘biggest threat’ in AFC EastBen Strauss ·
New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses discusses his recent free agent addition to the Patriots with the media at Gillette Stadium.
$24 million Patriots player drops surgery revelationBen Strauss ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs with the ball during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium.
1 New England Patriots rookie who stood out most in 2025 minicampJordan Llanes ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs with the ball during rookie camp at Gillette Stadium.
Pro Bowl snub impressed by Patriots rookie WR Kyle WilliamsScotty White ·
New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) speaks to the media after rookie camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Will Campbell reveals shocking pregame ritual he’s been doing since high schoolDerick Quinanola ·

Brady is currently 47 years old. He would be 50 by the time the Olympics start in 2028. Despite that age, McCourty feels that Brady would want to do it. It would be another challenge that Brady feels he could accomplish, even with the odds being stacked against him.

Right now, it seems very unlikely that Brady would do it. Although you never know with him. The quarterbacks that many NFL fans would like to see play include Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow. Those are some of the biggest names in sports, and having the best quarterbacks in the NFL play will put a lot of eyes on the event.

Darrell Doucette III, a quarterback who currently plays for Team USA flag football, is one of the main players sticking up for his teammates on being included on the roster. He does not like the idea of not being able to play in the Olympics, when he plays in every other event. You can't blame him for his passion.

As McCourty mentioned in the video, Doucette would be crushed if a 50-year-old made the roster over him. It certainly would feel weird, but nothing can stop Brady from doing what he wants.