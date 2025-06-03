The New England Patriots have made this final decision on Stefon Diggs following his viral boat incident.

Diggs garnered a lot of attention this past week with the video, which showed Diggs on a boat with several people as he was holding a bag with a questionable pink substance. Head coach Mike Vrabel caught wind of the video, saying that conversations between him, Diggs and the team will remain internal.

The Patriots took their final course of action on Monday, choosing not to cut the star receiver, per NFL insider Ian Raoport.

“My understanding is the team does not plan to cut Stefon Diggs. He is a very good player….They intend to pay him a lot of money, especially after he passed his physical,” Rapoport said.

What lies ahead for Stefon Diggs, Patriots

Article Continues Below
More Patriots News
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Patriots’ Stefon Diggs attends voluntary OTAs after boat dramaMalik Brown ·
New England Patriots logo in the Background. Mike Vrabel in the center of the image. Linebacker Christian Elliss and Cornerback Marcus Jones on either side of him.
3 New England Patriots hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowCameron Zunkel ·
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
Patriots rumors: Mike Florio examines ‘complicated’ Stefon Diggs cut scenarioBen Strauss ·
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel (center) with Eastern Washington receiver Efton Chism III (left) and Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (right)
3 New England Patriots hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowJaren Kawada ·
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Patriots rumors: Stefon Diggs being cut ‘on the table’ amid viral videoMike Gianakos ·
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs’ future hinges on truth over boat party says Albert BreerJake Faigus ·
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's a fortunate result for Stefon Diggs to have. This is especially the case, considering that the scenario of the Patriots cutting him would have been disastrous.

Diggs joined the Patriots earlier this year, leaving the Houston Texans after one year. He is recovering from a torn ACL but has made the steps to be fully healthy for the 2025 season.

Before the season-ending injury, Diggs played at a high level for the Texans. After eight games, he made 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. However, the injury ended his pursuit of having 1,000 or more receiving yards for the seventh consecutive season.

In the meantime, Diggs will begin creating chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. The receiver showed up to the team's OTAs for the first time this summer, providing New England fans optimism on how the duo will mesh when the season arrives.