The New England Patriots have made this final decision on Stefon Diggs following his viral boat incident.

Diggs garnered a lot of attention this past week with the video, which showed Diggs on a boat with several people as he was holding a bag with a questionable pink substance. Head coach Mike Vrabel caught wind of the video, saying that conversations between him, Diggs and the team will remain internal.

The Patriots took their final course of action on Monday, choosing not to cut the star receiver, per NFL insider Ian Raoport.

“My understanding is the team does not plan to cut Stefon Diggs. He is a very good player….They intend to pay him a lot of money, especially after he passed his physical,” Rapoport said.

"My understanding is the team does not plan to cut Stefon Diggs. He is a very good player….They intend to pay him a lot of money, especially after he passed his physical," Rapoport said.

What lies ahead for Stefon Diggs, Patriots

It's a fortunate result for Stefon Diggs to have. This is especially the case, considering that the scenario of the Patriots cutting him would have been disastrous.

Diggs joined the Patriots earlier this year, leaving the Houston Texans after one year. He is recovering from a torn ACL but has made the steps to be fully healthy for the 2025 season.

Before the season-ending injury, Diggs played at a high level for the Texans. After eight games, he made 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. However, the injury ended his pursuit of having 1,000 or more receiving yards for the seventh consecutive season.

In the meantime, Diggs will begin creating chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye. The receiver showed up to the team's OTAs for the first time this summer, providing New England fans optimism on how the duo will mesh when the season arrives.