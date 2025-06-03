The New England Patriots sent one of their veteran players into retirement in style. New England held a retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Monday in honor of veteran center David Andrews. During the ceremony, Andrews explained why he decided to retire from the NFL.

“I didn't want to go do it for another organization,” Andrews said. “That wasn't what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did.”

Andrews announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. He was released by the Patriots back in March. Andrews decided to retire instead of play for another NFL team.

Andrews was emotional when giving his speech during the ceremony. He wrote it down so he would not forget what to say, but that did not stop the tears from flowing.

“As you can see, there's a lot of emotions,” Andrews continued. “The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I've been blessed to play this game, that's really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it's not about you, it's about the team. For my whole career, I've been surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for. So today, I'd like to show my gratitude to those who sacrificed and helped me.”

Andrews had several family members, and his agents, in attendance for the event.

Andrews concluded by expressing what football has meant to his life.

“This game has given me so much,” Andrews concluded. “I've met some amazing people. Been places I've never imaged and done things I've never dreamed of. You've taught me so much about myself, while getting to play a child's game and call it a job. … There is no better teacher of the game of life than football.”

The Patriots will rely on newcomer Garrett Bradbury at center in 2025.