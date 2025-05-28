New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs went viral after a video showed him chatting it up with multiple women on a boat during Memorial Day Weekend. The clip raised eyebrows, though, after Diggs handed one of the women an unidentified pink substance. It's not clear what it is, but it's enough to cause a potential distraction for the organization. Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the video in front of media members on Wednesday.

While talking with three women on the boat, you can see the 31-year-old wideout hand a bag filled with a pink substance around the 15-second mark. During which, Diggs is continuously asking the women what his name is and informs them to have fun after handing one of the women the small bag. He even allegedly tells the women to “not take all of them.”

“What's my name? What's my name? Do I make it happen?… Don't take all of them. Ya'll go have fun and come back and see me.”

Before practice on Wednesday, Mike Vrabel was asked if the viral video of Stefon Diggs was something the Patriots needed to investigate. The 49-year-old head coach kept his response short and claimed that any discussions to be had would be between himself, Diggs, and the franchise, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Diggs was not present at New England's voluntary practice on Wednesday.

“It's something we're aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “… Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract this offseason after his one-year stint with the Houston Texans. He largely struggled last season in Houston, as the four-time Pro Bowler finished with just 47 receptions, 496 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, all of which are career lows. Stefon Diggs only played in eight games, though, after sustaining a torn ACL injury in the Texans' 23-20 Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts.