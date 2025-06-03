The New England Patriots are entering a new era under head coach Mike Vrabel. New England has experienced plenty of change this offseason, from the coaching staff to the a roster overhaul. The Patriots did a great job of honoring David Andrews after his recent retirement from the NFL.

The Patriots released a nine-minute video on Monday in honor of former center David Andrews. Several Patriots legends, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, appeared in the video to wish Andrews well.

“David, congratulations my man,” Brady said. “Welcome to the other side… You couldn't have had a better career. You were not only a great teammate, but you were a champion. And playing that center position for our team all of those years. As you know, the heart and soul of any great team is the offensive line and you were the leader. You were right in the middle.”

“David Andrews, before we get into your career, I just want to say how good you looked when I saw you the other day,” Gronkowski joked.

The video featured a laundry list of former Patriots players, including several offensive linemen who played with Andrews. Those included Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, and Nate Solder.

David Andrews explained why he retired from NFL during emotional Patriots ceremony

The Patriots also honored Andrews with a retirement ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

During the ceremony, Andrews explained why he decided to retire from the NFL.

“I didn't want to go do it for another organization,” Andrews said. “That wasn't what I had in mind to finish my career. I wanted to finish it here and I did.”

The Patriots released Andrews back in March. Clearly, he did not want to play for any other NFL team.

Andrews was emotional when talking about what football has meant to him since a young age.

“As you can see, there's a lot of emotions,” Andrews continued. “The one that kept sticking out to me was gratitude. When I look back on the 26 years I've been blessed to play this game, that's really all I could think about. Especially playing O-line since I was 6 years old, you learn very quickly that it's not about you, it's about the team. For my whole career, I've been surrounded by the best team anyone could ask for. So today, I'd like to show my gratitude to those who sacrificed and helped me.”

The Patriots have already replaced David Andrews with free agent center Garrett Bradbury.