May 26, 2025 at 7:55 AM ET

The New England Patriots are entering a new era under head coach Mike Vrabel. New England only won three games in 2024 and will be looking to take a big step forward this fall. The Patriots should have more consistency on offense thanks to a few important additions on the offensive line, including one veteran player.

Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses shared in a recent interview that he is returning from offseason knee surgery per ESPN's Mike Reiss. The surgery explains why Moses did not participate in full-team drills during practice.

“Just pacing things out,” Moses said about his recovery.

The Patriots signed Moses to a three-year, $24 million contract during NFL free agency in March.

Moses played for the New York Jets during the 2024 season. He played with an injured knee through most of the regular season. Moses originally suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Patriots.

At 34 years old, there was no guarantee that Moses would return for the 2025 season. Especially with his knee injury.

Moses explained that his love of football and learning made it an easy choice to return for another season in the NFL.

“I still enjoy the grind and being with the guys,” he said.

Reiss added that Moses has already spent some time after practice one-on-one mentoring Patriots rookie tacke Will Campbell.

Perhaps Moses will be the perfect mentor during Campbell's rookie season.

Mike Vrabel, Patriots do not care what happened during awful 2024 season

The New England Patriots will be a much more competitive team in 2025.

Mike Vrabel did not hold back when asked a question about the team's struggles one season ago. Vrabel admitted that he does not care about last season and is focused on moving forward.

“Why the f*** would I care about what happened last year?” Vrabel said. “I'm worried about what's going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We're not worried about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right.”

It is understandable that Vrabel does not want to talk about 2024. One reason is that he wasn't on the team, so it is hardly his place to speak about it.

The 2025 Patriots are already much different than the 2024 squad. New England added plenty of talent during NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, not to mention a new coaching staff under Vrabel's leadership.

It will be exciting to see what these new-look Patriots can do on the field later this fall.