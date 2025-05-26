May 26, 2025 at 10:32 AM ET

The New England Patriots are optimistic that the 2025 season will be much better than last year. New England only won three games in 2024, which earned them a premium pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But just how good will the Patriots be during the 2025 season?

Many believe it will be a huge difference. One NFL scout even labeled the Patriots as the Bills' “biggest threat” in winning the AFC East in 2025.

“This is the best offseason they've had in a while. I feel like they're the Bills' biggest threat,” one scout said per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The scout pointed to head coach Mike Vrabel as one of the main reasons why New England is dangerous to Buffalo.

“Look at the history of Vrabel's teams — they'll play hard and mirror his personality,” the scout said.

The Patriots also added a ton of new players during NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to help mold the roster into Vrabel's image.

New England signed talented players like Milton Williams and Carlton Davis III to improve the defense. They also brought in offensive players like Stefon Diggs and Morgan Moses to provide veteran leadership.

There's no doubt that the Patriots will win more than three games in 2025. The question becomes just how much they will improve.

Eliot Wolf, Drake Maye confident that Patriots will be much improved in 2025

Patriots executive Eliot Wolf is confident that the team will be much improved in 2025.

“I think we'll be much more competitive this year,” Wolf said. “I don't like to put expectations on it, but we did a lot of things this offseason that were advantageous to us moving forward.”

New England's quarterback Drake Maye is also confident ahead of the 2025 season.

Maye believes all of the team's offseason additions will position them to succeed right away.

“A lot of new faces, a lot of veterans, guys that have played at a high level,” Maye said. “We found answers in a lot of different spots … get guys that can come in here and help us win now. Add that in with some young talent we've had in the past couple drafts, I think hopefully we're headed in the right direction.”

It will be exciting to see Mike Vrabel's Patriots finally take the field later this fall.