NFL teams have started their practices, so the Jacksonville Jaguars have officially started year one under new head coach Liam Coen. With their new coach, the offense is going to get a brand new look, and there is a lot of reason for excitement. Coen surrounded himself with good coaching, so some of the players on the team are poised to make a jump.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of the players who might make the biggest jump heading into the new season. Jacksonville drafted two-way star Travis Hunter to help out on both sides of the ball, but he should be a weapon for Lawrence. Additionally, Lawrence still has Brian Thomas Jr. to be his main target.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars brought in cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Devin Lloyd, Travon Walker, and Josh Hines-Allen all return as impact players, as well. Both the offense and defense should get a little bit better as the new season approaches.

The team is not going to make any strides unless some lesser-known players can contribute, though. Below are three hidden gems on the Jaguars' roster this season.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones

Jones is heading into his second year in the NFL. The cornerback was a third-round pick in 2024, and he made a huge difference on the defensive side of the ball in his rookie campaign. Jones finished with a total PFF grade of 69.0, which ranked 37th of all cornerbacks. More impressively, Jones was the fifth-ranked cornerback in rushing defense with a PFF grade of 88.5.

The addition of Jourdan Lewis gives Jones some competition for the slot cornerback position. He played 625 snaps there last season. However, he has not done anything to lose his starting spot. In fact, Lewis could move to an outside cornerback position, which would open up the slot for Jones.

With the season right around the corner, Jacksonville has a lot to look forward to. If Jones can avoid taking a step back in his sophomore season, the Jaguars are going to have a solid cornerback for years to come.

Tight End Brenton Strange

Strange is the new starting tight end in Jacksonville. The Jaguars released Evan Engram, and that put Strange at the top of the depth chart. Last season, the former second-round pick played 330 offensive snaps. He finished with 40 receptions, 411 yards, and two touchdowns.

Strange is not the typical hidden gem, but he is not a household name as a tight end just yet. He has the potential to be one, though. Per PFF, Strange had the 25th-best receiving grade of all the qualified tight ends. He is capable of setting up on the line, out wide, in the slot, and he even played 30 snaps in the backfield. He gives Lawrence one more big target to throw to, and he should have another solid season under Liam Coen.

Article Continues Below

Strange does need to start blocking a little bit better if he is going to be on the field full-time. He was 41st out of 73 ranked tight ends in run blocking, which is something Jacksonville needs him to improve upon drastically. He does not need to be the best at it, but he does have to get better.

Still, expect Strange to make a huge impact in the passing game in 2025.

Center Robert Hainsey

With the Buccaneers, Hainsey played just 94 offensive snaps last season. In those plays, the center did not allow sacks, quarterback hits, or pressures. That gave him a pass block PFF grade of 81.0. The 26-year-old had a run block grade of 73.9, so he is very versatile in the offense. With him at center, Lawrence should have much better protection this year.

His 2024 season was the best of his career, despite it being limited. If he can have a good first year in Jacksonville, the team is going to be very good.