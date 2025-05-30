The New England Patriots have made offseason headlines thanks to their supposed No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs. He was seen partying in Miami on a boat with models and flashing a “pink substance.” The video also emerged in the middle of the Patriots starting up OTAs.

It was not a good look at all for Diggs, especially with new head coach Mike Vrabel being someone who has been a no-nonsense coach during his entire coaching career. He briefly addressed it after the clip went viral.

The incident caused a big stir in NFL circles, prompting some to wonder if the Patriots might cut or trade Diggs before he even snaps with the team.

Notable NFL reporter and Patriots insider, Albert Breer, recently came out and said that the Patriots can get through this with Diggs. Still, it hinges on him being truthful with the organization.

Breer said on his Sports Illustrated show, The Breer Report, “Can the Patriots get past this with Diggs? Yes, they can, but I think there is a critical point I think Stefon Diggs' future with the team, his immediate future on the team because I think everything was on the table when this video came out.

“Did he tell Mike Vrabel the truth? Will the Patriots find what Stefon Diggs said to be credible and truthful? And remember, Mike Vrabel isn't going to be naive about any of this. He's been around NFL locker rooms for almost 30 years now.”

Article Continues Below

Stefon Diggs needs to be truthful with Patriots

When a reporter like Breer, who has some deep insight into the Patriots, says that as long as Diggs is being truthful, he will have a future with the New England Patriots, that means something. However, if he lies about anything, especially what was in the bag, he could be out before his career in New England even begins.

Diggs is not the elite receiver he once was. He failed to reach 500 receiving yards in an injury-shortened season following six straight seasons of over 1,000 yards receiving.

His age is also not doing him any favors. At 31, he is slowing down and will only slow down even more because receivers don't have a massive shelf life in the NFL.

The Patriots went on a spending frenzy to boost their roster this offseason, and Diggs was a part of that. Hopefully, this relationship is not burned before it even starts because promising young quarterback Drake Maye desperately needs as much help as possible out wide.