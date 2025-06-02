It's been a drama-filled week for the New England Patriots when it comes to Stefon Diggs and his boat situation, but things may become a little clearer now after this latest development.

Diggs was spotted at the Patriots' voluntary OTAs, and though he may not be able to put all this stuff to the side right now, it's good to see him out with the team through all the noise.

Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the situation when it first came out, and he wanted to keep those conversations between him, Diggs, and the organization.

“It's something we're aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “… Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”