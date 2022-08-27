‘Sometimes I get a little too passionate’: Mac Jones on Patriots’ offensive woes

It wasn’t a pretty end to the preseason for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.

The starting quarterback completed 9-0f-13 passes for 71 yards, but threw an interception and led New England to just one scoring drive in the four possessions against the Raiders’ backups in Friday’s 23-6 loss. Jones went three-and-0ut in two of his first three drives, with the interception sandwiched in between, before finally getting on the board with a field goal – which came against some of the Raiders’ third-stringers on defense.

Jones was notably frustrated at times in Friday’s loss. When he returned to the Patriots’ sideline following the second three-and-out, Jones slammed a tablet once he got to the bench. After the Patriots’ fourth drive stalled out in the red zone, Jones chucked his play-calling wristband to the ground.

Jones believes that the initial frustration isn’t bad as long it doesn’t affect his play.

“I care a lot about this game and sometimes I get a little too passionate,” Jones said. “That’s a good point, to not let it carry over, and I think I did that. After the interception, I just tried to clean the plate and start fresh. Sometimes that’s just getting the frustration out and moving on. I need to do a better job of just playing the next play and don’t let one little play get frustrating.

“It’s the preseason and you don’t know how many plays you’re going to play but it doesn’t really matter. You need to go out there and give your best effort every play. Sometimes it’s hard to find a rhythm but it’s what you’ve got to do regardless of how much you’re going to play. We can do better about that and we will.”

"I care a lot about this game and sometimes get a little too passionate." Mac Jones on getting out his frustration during loss to #Raiders pic.twitter.com/uohGua8vWy — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 27, 2022

Jones was constantly under duress during his four drives in Friday’s game, getting sacked twice and dealing with pressure numerous times. However, he took the onus on letting the Raiders’ pass-rush get the better of him and the Patriots’ offensive line.