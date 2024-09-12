There is not a more iconic wideout and signal caller duo in the New England Patriots system than Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. The two have been thriving under Bill Belichick's system until they broke up. Even in his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the greatest quarterback of all time could not replicate his chemistry with any other weapon. Well into their retirement, the two still share a lot of laughs.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are going to release a video where they break down their iconic plays in the Patriots system. There are going to be a lot of explanations as to why certain plays are broken and maybe even a glimpse to the wonderful schematic mind of Bill Belichick. Along with these mind-boggling plays being explained, the two will also share a lot of jokes and realizations that they had.

The Buccaneers and Patriots legend has been very vocal about having a larger presence in the media. A good example of this is his YouTube channel and his commentating gigs throughout the NFL season. Brady may have left the Patriots and Buccaneers to retire but he is surely still impacting the world of football.

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, a lasting relationship after the Patriots dynasty

A true test of one's bond has to be adversity. The two have already shared a lot of pressure-induced moments under Bill Belichick's mentorship. But, they have retained a strong connection with each other even after the fact. To put that into perspective, Edelman even defended Brady from the hate he got during his first commentating gig at the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys game.

“Tom did well. He's got another one coming up, you know? And it's not easy. It is not an easy gig. Like Tom in anything he does, having that one rep is going to make him better for the next one,” Edelman said. “And I know he's gonna be at home, going over all the games and going over his game and self-scouting to see what he can do better. But I think it was a great starting point for Tom,” the Patriots legend said, via Melina Khan of The Providence Journal.

These two are only going to be inseparable after their careers. It is also sure that the Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback will always have Edelman by his side no matter what.