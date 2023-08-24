Once upon a time, the New England Patriots were dominating the NFL thanks to their star offensive trio of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski. The trio won three Super Bowls together during their time with the Patriots, before Brady and Gronkowski went and won another one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief stint apart, it sounds like they will all be teammates once again in the near future.

With all three stars retired, the next logical step in their careers has been some sort of involvement in sports media. Gronkowski quickly landed a gig with FOX Sports after he retired (the first time), with Brady also set to join him in 2024. It seems like the band is truly set to all get back together, because now Edelman has jumped aboard the FOX Sports train, meaning the three Patriots legends will all be working together again in 2024.

FOX Sports now has Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. Brady is planning to start next season. https://t.co/faEKFb3iFP pic.twitter.com/ucYzg8SLiI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023

While many football fans are probably sick of hearing about the Patriots dynasty, it will warm the hearts of New England fans who will get to relive their glory days anytime this trio takes the screen together. While their roles will likely differ, it's safe to assume that FOX will take advantage of having three of the most popular Patriots players in recent memory work together in some capacity.

The trio won't be in full force until Tom Brady joins them in 2024, but it's safe to say that many fans will be tuning in to see Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman working together on FOX this upcoming season. It's not the same as watching them work together to win Super Bowls, but it's a decent consolation prize in what could end up being a tough 2023 campaign for the Patriots.