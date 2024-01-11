Tom Brady has nothing but love for Bill Belichick.

Thursday morning marked the end of an era for the New England Patriots, with the team deciding to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons. Following the bombshell news, the biggest legend in franchise history, Tom Brady, issued a heartfelt message to Coach Belichick, who molded him into arguably the best QB ever.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL.He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”

Belichick and the Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and he went on to win six Super Bowls in Foxborough, helping New England turn into a dynasty for nearly 20 years before departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is nothing but respect between Belichick and TB12, who had a fantastic partnership for a long time. One wouldn't have enjoyed so much success if it wasn't for the other and that's a fact.

It will be interesting to see if Belichick continues coaching. Wherever he lands, Tom Brady will be watching.