Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft addressed the split

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have decided to part ways, and the coach and owner Robert Kraft spoke about the decision, ending a 24-year stretch that was mostly dominant.

“I'll always be a Patriot,” Bill Belichick said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “I'll look forward to coming back here. But qt this time, we're goin to move on and I look forward, excited for the future.”

Belichick opened his press conference with a joke, saying that he has not seen this many cameras since the Patriots signed Tim Tebow, according to Pelissero. Belichick then went on to thank the fans as he teared up a bit, as well as saying he respects what media does while acknowledging they did not see eye to eye.

Robert Kraft had nothing but nice things to say about Belichick, and also acknowledged that it will be tough to see him on another sideline with a different team next season.

“It'll be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on a sideline, but I'll always wish him continued success other than when he's playing our beloved Patriots,” Kraft said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Kraft said the decision was mutually agreed to, according to Daniels. He also said that he believes Belichick will be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

It is an emotional day for the Patriots organization and its fans, but all indications are that the two parties are separating on good terms.