A certain Tom Brady was in attendance at the New England Patriots game.

The Patriots kicked off their NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and prior to kickoff, Brady was shown on top of the new 22-story lighthouse at Gillette Stadium where he rang the bell.

The lighthouse was notably part of a $250 million project from the Kraft family upgrading the stadium which also includes a new video board on the north end zone that is notably the largest of its kind in the country.

After Brady rang the bell in the lighthouse, he was then seen waving to Patriots fans on the video board.

You can watch it below:

Tom Brady on top of the lighthouse at Gillette Stadium pregame. pic.twitter.com/NqgaK7yqTL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2023

Of course, Brady's appearance was planned from the start.

The 46-year-old will forever be linked with the Patriots after a 20-year spell with the team that resulted in six Super Bowls. He would depart the Patriots in 2020 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he would go on to win another Super Bowl in 2021 before announcing his retirement.

Sure enough, he would unretire soon after and come back for one more season before ultimately retiring for good in 2022.

All that said, he never got the proper send-off he deserved in New England three years ago. And so, the game against the Eagles is an opportunity for Brady and Patriots fans to get closure in a way.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected to introduce Brady at halftime where he'll get a chance to share some words and thanks the fans. He'll also be celebrated for all his various achievements.

“It will be great to see Tom,” Bill Belichick said (via The Athletic). “Tom has meant so much to this team, this organization and me personally. It was a tremendous experience to be able to coach him and for us to share the things that we shared together, a lot of player-coach relationships.

“Certainly recognizing him for all of his great achievements here is more than appropriate. I look forward to seeing him and am glad that he’s getting a lot of recognition and appreciation for that because he certainly deserves it.”