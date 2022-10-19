Twitter user claims he duped beat reporter with Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe gossip amid rumored drama

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could return from injury in Week 7, but there have been some rumors spilled that his relationship with the team is going sideways in recent months due to Jones’ inability to adjust to the new offense, as reported by Albert Breer. Hence why the Pats are using rookie Bailey Zappe as an example.

“This is a chance for them to sort of send the message to Mac that you have to do things better,” Breer added. “Like, if you trust the offense, look what the offense is doing for this fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky. We saw early in the year he freelanced some, he took shots downfield, we saw the turnover issue. I think part of the message here is, watch what Bailey Zappe is doing. He’s doing what we’re telling him to, and watch how the offense works for him.”

Okay, there is the report from Breer. Now, Boston Globe NFL writer Ben Volin hopped on a local New England talk show to talk about Mac Jones and claims he has attitude problems and “everyone in the building knows it”. The worst part is Volin got called out on Twitter for it because a literal user on the app DM’d him just that with a fake story. Exposed!

Yeah I did. I made it up to see if he was really this stupid and I cannot believe he ran with it. pic.twitter.com/uMK8UjCCkH — Nolan (@nolanc79) October 19, 2022

So, ex-Pat Jason McCourty was literally hanging out with Jones and Zappe, who were buddy-to-buddy. Then Volin claims Jones is an issue.

The worst part is Volin got absolutely duped by this Twitter user. To believe a source that isn’t someone within the Pats organization is foolish in the first place.

Sure, Mac Jones could be struggling to adjust offensively to a new system. But, that doesn’t mean he’s a problem in the locker room.