Published November 16, 2022

By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t willing to share the latest injury status on Ty Montgomery when asked on Wednesday, but Montgomery’s situation was revealed not too long later.

The running back/wide receiver hybrid veteran will miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported.

When Belichick was asked about Montgomery’s status on Wednesday, he gave a very Belichick-ian answer.

“Take it day by day,” he said with a smile.

Montgomery’s latest update shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Patriots fans. He was placed on injured reserve following the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to the shoulder injury, ruling him out at the time for at least four games, but it appeared he’d likely miss more.

That wasn’t the first injury the 29-year-old suffered this season, either. In the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, Montgomery suffered an ankle sprain that appeared to be much more serious at the time as he was carted off the field. However, Montgomery got healthy enough to practice ahead of Week 1 and eventually played against the Dolphins.

Montgomery had a solid showing as a backup out of the backfield in that game, catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown. The eight-year veteran, who signed with New England in March, looked like he was going to be the Patriots’ lead passing-down running back entering the season after a good performance in that spot during training camp and in the preseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson has stepped up in Montgomery’s place. Stevenson has 35 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown through the first nine games. Not only is Stevenson bringing production as a receiver, but his pass blocking out of the backfield has also earned him praise from Belichick. Stevenson has been credited for just two pressures in 44 pass-blocking snaps so far, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots will face the New York Jets on Sunday in their first game following the bye.