The New England Patriots are back from the bye week on Sunday, taking on the New York Giants in a battle of two of the league's worst.

The New England Patriots are fresh off their bye week and probably have their most winnable game left this season when they take on the New York Giants in Week 12.

Even though the Patriots are favored to win Sunday's game, there are still several questions surrounding them in a matchup that I'm calling “The Craptacular.”

Here are three bold predictions for “The Craptacular.”

3. The Patriots will purposefully play two quarterbacks in the game

As of late Friday, the Patriots still haven't said who'll start at quarterback for them when they take on the New York Giants.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been steadfast in saying that he's told everyone to be ready and prepared for Sunday without saying who'll get the starting nod. The fact that they haven't named a starter yet is incredibly bizarre in this day and age. Yet, this situation isn't unprecedented for the Patriots, either.

Just last season, Belichick planned to take a similar approach upon Mac Jones' return to action following a three-game absence from an ankle injury. Belichick opted to start and play Jones for the first three drives of the Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, opting to make Bailey Zappe the backup even though he won his two starts in the previous two games.

Jones ended up getting benched after the third drive when he threw an interception, with Zappe playing the remainder of the blowout loss. While Zappe played the rest of the game, that wasn't the original plan. Belichick told ESPN's broadcast team that night that he was planning to play Jones again in the second half, later confirming that when he spoke to reporters after the game, but said he went away from the plan because the game wasn't out of hand.

What's stopping Belichick from doing the same on Sunday? The Patriots' season is already lost as they're just one loss away from clinching a losing season. Belichick made that move last season when the Patriots were 3-3, doing it against a lowly Bears team too. Maybe Belichick views the Giants similarly and will take a preseason-like approach to Sunday's game, at least in terms of quarterback usage.

The futures of Belichick and Jones in New England are already in question. A loss on Sunday probably isn't doing much to change either's future with the franchise considering that they're already among the league's worst teams. So, if you're Belichick and you really care about the wins record, why not pull out all the stops and try something whacky?

2. The over will actually hit

The point total for Sunday's game is set at 33.5 points, a seemingly historically low number as both teams have had major offensive woes this season.

But that point total is just too low.

Tommy DeVito is obviously not a great quarterback. He did play well though last week, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Washington Commanders. I don't necessarily expect him to do something similar on Sunday, but I do think he can play decently enough against a Patriots defense that's been overrated this season, maybe leading the Giants to 20 or so points before getting some help from the defense?

Whether the Patriots' offense is good enough to get to double digits is the big question. I wouldn't count on it.

3. The Patriots will get destroyed

As I alluded to in the section above, the Patriots just seem ready to be outclassed again.

They're already woeful enough as is this year, getting worse with each passing week. Now, they're taking an unorthodox approach to their quarterback situation and are probably setting themselves up to be embarrassed and look embarrassed.

It's also hard to think that anyone's batteries were recharged to go out there and win games after the bye week. As we enter the post-Thanksgiving stretch, a lot of players will start packing it in, if they already haven't.