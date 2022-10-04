Patriots schedule eases up big-time after 1-3 start

Bill Belichick’s men got off to a rough 1-3 start this 2022 season, but they have an opportunity to turn things around with the New England Patriots’ schedule easing up.

As team reporter Evan Lazar noted, New England had the fourth-toughest schedule through the first four weeks of the campaign. Now that they are done with that, however, the Patriots’ schedule changes and gives them the 11th-easiest match-ups for the rest of the season.

According to @fboutsiders, the #Patriots had the fourth-toughest schedule in the first month of the season. Although things are always changing, the Pats have the 11th-easiest schedule the rest of the way. Big stretch coming up if they want to make a run. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 4, 2022

The Patriots’ only win so far came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing to the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers in the process. As their schedule suggests, though, they could add more to their win tally in their upcoming games.

In the Patriots’ next five games alone, they won’t be facing a team that has been really dominant. They’ll take the 1-3 Detroit Lions next before playing the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and New York Jets who are all 2-2 on the campaign.

After that, the Patriots’ schedule has Mac Jones and company facing the 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts.

Of course it doesn’t mean the Patriots are going to win their remaining games easily. There is a reason they are 1-3 on the season despite the high expectations on them. New England has its own issues to address, and the team has to resolve them as soon as possible if it wants to take advantage of the slightly favorable schedule they have.