The New England Patriots, who have used the classic “ground and pound” mentality this year, doubled down on that approach Monday by fortifying their offensive line. However, Patriots fans probably didn't think that Michael Jordan would be involved.

New England signed the Ohio State alum off the practice squad, via the team's website.

“The New England Patriots announced today that G Michael Jordan has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed rookies CB DJ James and S Mark Perry to the practice squad and released LB Yvandy Rigby and S AJ Thomas from the practice squad,” the report said.

Jordan started at left guard in the Patriots' first two games after getting activated from the practice squad, but this contract keeps him on the 53-man roster for the rest of the year. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, who was called up in relief of the injured Sidy Sow, improved both his pass and run blocking from Week 1 to Week 2, via Pro Football Focus.

Will Jordan continue elevating?

Michael Jordan is a good find for the Patriots

While Jordan hasn't been the team's best lineman, he may be a diamond in the rough. The 2019 fourth-round pick saved New England from a turnover when he fell on Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble, via 98.5 The Sports Hub's Matt Dolloff.

“Patriots LG Michael Jordan told me he ‘just saw the ball and went for it' after Rhamondre Stevenson lost it at the goal line,” Dolloff said. “Jordan saved the team from near-disaster before a go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter. Showed week-to-week improvement across the board.”

Jordan is a quintessential example of an underdog NFL player seeing the fruits of his labor. After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him, he bounced around to the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers practice squad before finally landing in New England. The 26-year-old has started in 31 of his 57 appearances.