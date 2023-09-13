The New England Patriots are adding another quarterback, but their latest signal-caller addition will be going to the practice squad.

Ian Book has agreed to terms on a deal to join the Patriots' practice unit, The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported Wednesday. Book was actually reportedly scheduled to work out with the Patriots on Wednesday morning. It's unclear if Book's workout already took place by the time the two sides came to an agreement on a deal, but he appeared to be in demand, as he worked out with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old began his NFL career in 2021, when the New Orleans Saints selected him in the fourth round of that year's draft. He played and started in one game during his time with the Saints, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

That's the only regular-season action Book has seen in his NFL career to this point. Book remained on the Saints' roster through training camp in 2022, but was waived on cutdown day. He was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles right after, but didn't see any game action last season. He remained in Philadelphia before getting released on cutdown day this year.

Book completed 12 of 19 passes for 91 yards over two games this past preseason. He completed 42 of 65 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions over three games in the 2022 preseason.

Book also has a rushing element to his game, running for 152 yards over his last five preseason games. He rushed for nine touchdowns in his final season at Notre Dame, too.

The Patriots' decision to add Book comes on the heels of the team re-signing Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. Matt Corral was reportedly set to be released, but the Patriots kept him under their control, placing him on the exempt/left squad list.