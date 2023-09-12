The San Francisco 49ers 2023 season probably couldn't have gotten off to a better start with their 30-7 Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they clearly aren't satisfied with just one win, and it seems like the front office is still exploring potential roster moves that could be made to shore up their depth chart with the campaign still young.

The Niners quarterback room drew a lot of attention throughout training camp, with Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold winning the starter and backup job, respectively. That doesn't mean San Fran is done focusing on the position, and it looks like they are set to work out Ian Book just a few days after Purdy throttled the Steelers in the team's season-opener.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The 49ers are working out QB Ian Book today, per source.”

Book was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, but was waived after one season. Book spent the 2022 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but ended up getting cut again during training camp this year. While the 49ers depth chart at quarterback seems pretty solid, Book could latch on with San Francisco as an emergency option at the position.

It is worth noting that the Niners have Brandon Allen sitting on their depth chart behind both Purdy and Darnold already, so at this point, Book would only really be a practice squad candidate for San Fran. However, the 49ers saw last season that you can never have too much quarterback depth, which could allow Book to sneak onto their practice squad if his workout goes well.