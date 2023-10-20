Paul George's wife is Daniela George. Paul is an American basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers. He excelled at Fresno State and had his jersey number retired in 2019. The team itself didn't have any success, so George's college career is often overlooked.

The Indiana Pacers chose Paul with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He is an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, and four-time All-Defensive team. He had a great career as a member of the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. George was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers to team up with Kawhi Leonard, but it hasn't had any returns yet as both have battled injuries. The Clippers will hope that Paul and Leonard will rebound, and Paul will lean on the support of his wife, Daniela George.

Who is Daniela George?

Daniela has been with Paul for over a decade. She has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, using the platform to share family moments. She provides glimpses into her relationship with Paul and shares her daily outfits and traveling escapades. Several Instagram highlights concern trips to the Bahamas, Italy, Mexico, and St. Barths. Many stories are about her husband and kids hanging out together on the beaches and landmarks.

In June 2020, Daniela and Sarah Patterson launched Nude Swim. They came up with the idea and the business plan while Patrick Patterson and Paul George played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder. “The whole purpose of this was to create something we both love,” Patterson told The Oklahoman. “And we have very similar tastes and pretty much the same vision as to what we want to create, so we're like, why wouldn't we work a little bit more and create everything that we want to order and that we never find?”

They decided to have the company virtually operated due to Paul and Patrick's careers. “We just realized this kind of business is the ideal business to run while our men are doing what they do,” Daniela also said in the interview, “just because we can take it and go anywhere really with it. We move so much, bathing suits are this little – I can just send it, pack my car up and go.”

They teamed up once again to launch SD Picks in April 2021. Daniela described the company as “a trendy, fashion-forward boutique you can trust.” The boutique was later rebranded into Luxe Picks, where Nude Swim pieces are sold exclusively and appear solely run by Patterson.

Paul George, Daniela George's relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela George (@danielarajic)

The couple has three children. They had their first daughter, Olivia, in May 2014. Their second daughter, Natasha, was November 2017. Their third child was a boy, Paul Jr., in October 2021.

After seven years of dating, Paul asked Daniela to marry him on her 30th birthday. He proposed in Mexico. Daniela shared the news by posting pictures on her Instagram account. “You may have gotten my ring size wrong, but you get everything else right. Thank you for making this my best birthday yet… I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you and celebrate many more!”

Paul George marries Daniela George

The couple tied the knot on June 25, 2022, in a ceremony in California. The couple held a second ceremony in a villa in Italy. Several NBA players were in attendance, including Patrick Beverley, Roy Hibbert, Ivica Zubac, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Patrick Patterson.

Daniela is a major supporter of Paul's career on social media. She often posts pictures of the Clippers star on the court. Their relationship is an inspiring story of a couple staying together to raise a family and show each other mutual support in their endeavors. And they can do it while living in a $16 million mansion in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Paul George's wife, Daniela George.