Paul George is one of the best wing players in the NBA today. In fact, he’s currently one of the key players for the Los Angeles Clippers, as they pursue the franchise’s first NBA championship. With George establishing himself in the NBA, have you ever wondered how the eight time NBA All-Star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Paul George’s $16 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

After disappointing playoff results with the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, George decided to make a bold move by requesting a trade from the Thunder. As we all know, the trade saw George land in Los Angeles to form a dynamic duo with fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard. In an attempt to settle in Los Angeles faster, George and his partner Daniela Rajic decided to purchase a Palisades mansion that was approximately over 10,000 square feet.

Constructed in 2014, it was originally owned by former Clipper DeAndre Jordan, who acquired the property for $12.7 million. But after less than a year, Jordan immediately sold the mansion for one million dollars less to hedge funder Curtis Macnguyen. George would then buy the property off Macnguyen’s hands for $16.1 million.

Here are some photos of Paul George’s $16 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

George’s 10,014 square foot mansion includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features a modern living room with a fireplace, a spa, gaming room, wine cellar, and dining area. Furthermore, the mansion also includes a beautifully designed backyard, which George can view from his balcony. He also has plenty of room to enjoy the fresh air in his backyard by playing basketball in half court or enjoying a swim in the pool.

Given that George is a household names in the NBA today, it isn’t a surprise that the eight time All-Star lives a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, George has a net worth of $90 million. In fact, George is currently on a four year contract with the Clippers, worth $177 million. Furthermore, George also benefits from his endorsement deals. As a result, George should have no problem living in a luxurious mansion like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Paul George’s $16 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.