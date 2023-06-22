Paul McCartney is asking fans to try and see it his way, as he clarifies earlier comments regarding the use of AI on what's being billed as the “final” Beatles track.

In a post shared on all of his social media accounts, McCartney said, “Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.”

Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much… — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023

The post continued, “We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created. It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

Finally, he concluded with, “We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course – Paul.”

So this news clarifies that nothing is being “artificially” or “synthetically” created for the track and that all the instrumentation and vocals are real. This likely puts all Beatles fans' hearts to rest as concern over a half-baked song was totally legitimate.

Paul McCartney — who just celebrated his 81st birthday — is currently coming off the “Got Back” tour (his first post-pandemic) that brought him across the United States in 2022. It wrapped with a headlining performance at 2022's Glastonbury festival, something that was supposed to happen years prior. He also has been in the studio, releasing McCartney III — the third entry in the trilogy after 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II. The latest album also got a remix album, titled McCartney III Imagined, filled with collaborations with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, and Anderson .Paak.