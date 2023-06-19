Stella McCartney paid a tribute to the legendary musician Sir Paul McCartney for Father's Day. She called the musician her “rock” as she celebrated her father on his day and his 81st birthday as well. On Instagram, Stella opened up about her father and his support of her, per Evening Standard.

The fashion designer wrote on social media: “My father has been there next to me every step of the way with advice and support, but most of all love. I know to the world he is an icon but on this day of double celebration, I call him Dad.”

“I see him for who he truly is… My rock. My rock ‘n roll rock! I love you and always will,” Stella McCartney continued. “Thank you for making my life better every single day.”

“To all the brave and brilliant dads out there, we celebrate you and all the Stella (sic) family fathers that deserve a shout out… Stay kind and in love always… x Stella.”

Paul McCartney has four adult children from his first marriage other than Stella, which include Heather, Mary, and James. He had them with his late first wife Linda Eastman, a vegetarian food entrepreneur. Paul also has another daughter, Beatrice, with his second wife Heather Mills. However, he's currently married to Nancy Shevell, who he wed in 2011.

The Beatles alum also took to Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in the world (including me!)⁣⁣. Thanks for the birthday wishes. Here’s hoping everyone else can join in the celebrations – Paul.”