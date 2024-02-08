Paul McCartney and Wings' Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes is a disappointing re-release.

For as great as some of Paul McCartney's re-releases are, his latest isn't. Wings' Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes is full of unique takes, but they ultimately take away from the masterpiece that the album is. It's similar to Let it Be Naked.

Sometimes, re-releasing an album with new remixes works well. U2 recently re-released Achtung Baby in Dolby Atmos. This was a wise move as the band is celebrating the album at the Sphere. But on top of being yet another re-release, it brought something new to the table. The new mix brought forward several components of the album that were overshadowed in previous mixes. It was a whole new experience and improved upon a masterpiece.

Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes omits some of the best parts of the album. Sure, it's a collection of rough mixes, but the things left out make the album what it is.

Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes review

Like the original album, the Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes begin with the titular track. This is Wings' signature song and is one of the better mixes on this re-release.

The biggest changes come in the second segment in the song. Right before the upbeat third act of the song, the build up is missing the drums. It makes the iconic horns that add so much emphasis and punch to the song. The rest of the song sounds fine, McCartney's vocals sound a bit thinner than on the original record.

But smartly, the producers didn't mess too much with this iconic McCartney song. Out of the nine tracks, “Band on the Run” is the least offensive.

Switch ups

From the opening track onward, this Band on the Run re-release changes things up. “Mamunia” and “No Words,” the sixth and seventh tracks on the original release, follow the opening track. These two tracks are fine, the latter has its volume boosted which sounds good, I suppose.

“Jet” is stripped of some of its best features and also adds in more of others. The piano is featured more prominently. Its verses are stripped of some of the synthesizer noise and of the synthesizer solo (making it sound more like a karaoke arrangement than something Wings made). This is another iconic Paul McCartney and Wings song that shouldn't be messed with. One thing I do appreciate is that McCartney's vocals are louder doing the “woo-hoo” refrains.

A major change

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five” undergoes a major change: There are no vocals. Aside from the chorus' harmonies, McCartney doesn't sing at all. Once again, it's almost like a karaoke version of the song.

This is another one of Wings' greatest hits. Luckily, even without vocals, the song is still groovy thanks to its bassline and piano melody. It's still a bummer as this is one of McCartney's best vocal performances in this era.

A satisfying end

The Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes concludes with “Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me),” one of Wings' catchiest songs, and “Let Me Roll It.” The former is stripped of its guitar solo, instead presenting acoustic guitar strumming like it's a bonfire performance. Its interlude is prolonged and your enjoyment will decide on your tolerance of the “drink to me” refrains.

Aside from a few sound effects, “Let Me Roll It'” largely remains the same. Sure, presumably Denny Laine's guitar gets more time to shine in the chorus, but the identity of the song remains intact. Little fills are heard in the chorus which is a nice touch, but hardly noteworthy enough to the casual listener.

Should you listen to Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes?

For Paul McCartney loyalists, Band on the Run Underdubbed Mixes is a must-listen. However, it often takes away more than it adds to these iconic songs. Band on the Run is a masterpiece and Wings' finest work. This re-release does nothing but slightly taint that.

Over the years, McCartney has tinkered with Band on the Run. The inaugural Archive Collection release was a particular highlight. At some point, there aren't any other angles to take with a given release. We've reached that point with this album.

Luckily, you can always just listen to McCartney and Wings' original Band on the Run and that remains sacred.