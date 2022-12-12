By Sam DiGiovanni · 5 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Paul Reed stays busy. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is a bundle of energy ready to burst at any given moment when he steps onto the court. His defensive versatility and developing offensive skillset make him a solid backup for the Sixers. He keeps himself occupied off the court as well.

Reed sells hoodies with his signature “Out The Mud” slogan for $100 on Twitter. The Sixers’ 23-year-old center — frequently referred to by his self-given nickname “Bball Paul” — is a fan favorite not only for his energetic play on the court but his upbeat spirit and unwavering, charming authenticity. Prior to Philadelphia’s wild win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, Reed spoke with ClutchPoints about his hoodies and how they help paint the picture of his professional basketball journey.

“So last year sometime last year, I just went and bought a whole bunch of hoodies. My mom put the slogan on them,” Reed said, adding that his mother also helped him with the design. “I was gonna start selling them last year, but I was trying to make a website. But it was taking me so long to make the website I was like, ‘Man, forget it. I’m gonna just sell them on the internet.’”

They selling quick but it aint too late to get you a Out The Mud hoodie🔥🔥🔥, Im tellin you the quality is amazing, only $100 free shipping, DM if you interested!!! pic.twitter.com/eW7HzDkiwp — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) November 19, 2022

The website remains a work in progress, Reed says, and he’ll stick with selling via Twitter for the time being. He estimates that he has sold 40 to 50 hoodies so far and aims to have the website completed in about three months. Not only does Reed promote his attire but also regularly shares direct messages from buyers, many of whom frequently rave about the comfort it provides.

Reed says he plans to expand his collection to include T-shirts and slides when the weather warms up. In May of 2021, Reed teamed up with PWRFWD and promoted slides with his signature slogan, as well as socks and an outfit decorated with his head in cartoon form, his jersey number (44), the phrase “Bball Paul” and a blue Liberty Bell.

Sixers wing Matisse Thybulle repped a black “Out The Mud” hoodie on the bench during a game where he was inactive. With his teammate repping his merch, Reed notched a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 12 points on 6-6 shooting and three assists in a huge win over his hometown team, the Orlando Magic. Former Sixer Isaiah Joe wore a red one to a game last season.

.@MatisseThybulle is wearing @Bball_paul’s out the mud merch on the bench tonight. Paul says Matisse’s support means a lot to him, and: “It’s a very versatile jacket. He looks swaggy.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/tnFeAbjqfj — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) November 26, 2022

Paul Reed said he started leaning more into his usage of the phrase “out the mud” in his rookie season to signify the challenge it would be to prove himself worthy of being an NBA player. Being drafted by the Sixers with the 58th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft meant an uphill battle toward playing time, especially on a team built around a superstar center.

“You know how it is on 2K: you get drafted, now you can get minutes immediately,” Reed said. “So I thought it was gonna be like that — that I was gonna get drafted, get minutes immediately and automatically have a role. But it was nothing like that. It was like the opposite.”

Reed spent most of his rookie year and a big chunk of his second year in the G League, winning the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year awards. He averaged 22.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep on 3.6 attempts across 15 games.

“It was a good experience,” Reed said of his time with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. “And last year, it was more so tuning up the stuff I needed to work on to get minutes in the NBA for this team.”

After playing just 479 minutes over the course of his first two seasons (before taking a more regular role in the postseason of his second year), Reed has already logged 261 minutes this season. He has appeared in 23 of the Sixers’ 26 games, though his playing time still varies. He averages 11.3 minutes, 3.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

Reed’s habitual fouling can often limit his playing time but he still makes an impact on the floor, particularly on defense. He stays active — racking up steals, blocking shots, gobbling up boards and keeping his motor running always. Almost all of his shot attempts come from the paint but he continues working on his jumper at practices and before games.

Above all else, Reed is looking to help the Sixers achieve their ultimate goal of an NBA championship. He is doing his best to stay ready while Doc Rivers oscillates between him and Montrezl Harrell as the team’s backup big men on a game-by-game basis. “I’m just focused on doing what the team needs me to do,” Reed added. “which is rebound, defend, set good screens and roll, get my teammates open, be a good passer. And I feel like I need to be a star at doing those things and then the other stuff is gonna come when it’s the right time.”

When he gets his number called during games, Paul Reed brings the intensity down low for the Sixers, providing valuable defense for a team looking to adopt an identity around that. Away from the game, he is staying true to himself and the work he has put in over the years. In the literal and figurative sense, he wears his emotions to prove that his hard work will pay off.