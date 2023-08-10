Payton Pritchard is a Boston Celtics fan favorite. In fact, he certainly made his presence felt with his consistent shooting and hustle to find a place in the Celtics rotation.

Although the Celtics blew a chance at returning to the NBA Finals followed by Pritchard being the subject of trade rumors, the summer hasn't all been too bad for him. In fact, his offseason could only be described as one filled with love. And despite the struggles of the Celtics, Pritchard has someone who has been supporting him through it all. For this piece, let's get to know more about Payton Pritchard's fiancée, Emma MacDonald.

Payton Pritchard's fiancée Emma MacDonald

Emma MacDonald was born on July 22, 2001, in Boston. She attended Nauset High School. Currently, she works as a social media influencer with her content mostly consisting of lifestyle tips in terms of fitness, cosmetics, and skincare.

Emma MacDonald's successful social media platforms

Given that she is a social media influencer, it isn't a surprise that MacDonald has garnered a decent audience size online. In fact, MacDonald's YouTube channel consists of over 370K subscribers and has already accumulated over 59 million views. On the other hand, she also has a solid following on Instagram with a total of over 373K followers.

But among her social media platforms, MacDonald has garnered a solid fan base on TikTok. Here, she has collected over 846K followers and over 15.3 million likes.

Emma MacDonald's podcast

Given that MacDonald has found a lot of success on social media as an influencer, she and her sister Maggie decided to open up about their lifestyle through a podcast called Love Ya, Bye. Love Ya, Bye is composed of a total of 37 episodes. It's available on popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Emma MacDonald is featured on Forbes

While Emma and her sister Maggie have a fabulous lifestyle and ultimately know their way around Boston, Forbes magazine took a chance to feature the successful sisters. Given that the pair of sisters grew up in Boston, the two shared some tips in terms of their favorite places to dine and to hang out in the city. Furthermore, they also couldn't help but share their admiration for Boston.

In an interview with Forbes, Emma said “We had grown up coming to the city for as long as we can remember. Our parents owned a small apartment right in the heart of the North End, which is such a special place for us. It is a small city, which makes it manageable, but it truly has so much character. We are proud to call ourselves Bostonians because of how much this city has to offer.”

Emma MacDonald's engagement to Payton Pritchard

MacDonald reportedly met Payton in a dating app called Raya late in 2022. The social media influencer and the Celtics player announced their relationship to the public in February 2023, according to Daily Mail. Since then, the couple hasn't been shy about expressing their love for each other on social media, from comments to romantic posts featuring pictures of them together. In fact, it seems like Pritchard and MacDonald love to spend their time in the beach together.

Just six months after dating, Pritchard decided to pop the question to the Love Ya, Bye podcast host, while the couple was vacationing at Cape Cod in Massachusetts. In fact, photographer Chase McCann documented the lovely proposal on his TikTok. During the momentous occasion, Pritchard and MacDonald's close friends and relatives were also in attendance, as per reports.

After the proposal, MacDonald could only describe the event as “A love for a lifetime”, in an Instagram post.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the Celtics player purchased his ring from Ring Concierge. The ring is a 5ct oval, highlighted by a large distinct diamond.

According to the Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman, she claimed “We worked with Payton to bring Emma's vision to life by designing a ring that is timeless and elegant – a beautifully cut Oval set in our handcrafted signature Whisper Thin setting to accentuate the diamond.”

Although there's still no specific date on when Pritchard and MacDonald will tie the knot, it seems like the couple is going strong.

Furthermore, it seems like Pritchard has a bright future ahead of him on and off the court. With the departure of Marcus Smart, it seems like the Celtics shooter should see more minutes in the team's rotation, assuming the Celtics don't trade him as well. But more importantly, the engagement is a huge step forward for Emma's and Pritchard's relationship.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Payton Pritchard's fiancée Emma MacDonald.