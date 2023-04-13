In the never-ending Hollywood awards cycle, next up on the docket is the 83rd annual Peabody Awards, which Thursday announced its full list of nominations for all categories in the upcoming ceremony. The entertainment category includes television and is headlined by ABC’s Abbott Elementary, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Apple TV+’s Pachinko, The Patient and Severance, FX’s Reservation Dogs, and HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death and Los Espookys.

Per their website, the Peabody Awards honors “excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day.” The nominees for the Documentary and News categories were announced Tuesday, while Thursday’s nominated categories include entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming. The awards apply to TV, podcast/radio and web/digital programs. In total, 69 unique programs were recognized with nominations.

Winners will be announced May 9, followed by a ceremony to honor them on June 11 at the Beverly Wilshire. This is the first time the Peabody Awards will take place in Los Angeles.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Per Deadline, Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said today “From hilarious and heartfelt comedies to interactive and immersive stories that leverage technology to create gripping narratives, Peabody is dedicated to recognizing compelling stories across the media landscape. He added that “We’re thrilled to nominate each of these remarkable pieces of media.”

Another first for the Peabodys this year will be the inaugural Visionary Award, which is to be bestowed upon a recipient whose “groundbreaking body of work has shaped the forms, the creators, and the field of boundary-pushing interactive storytelling.” Jones elaborated that this year the award is being given to “the forward-thinking Shari Frilot,” who is the Sundance Film Festival’s senior programmer.

Shows like Abbott Elementary and Better Caul Saul are no strangers to prestigious awards at this point, and it looks like it might be time to clear out some more room on their mantelpieces.