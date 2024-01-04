Peacock has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming adult animated series from Zach Woods, In the Woods.

In the Know — Peacock‘s upcoming interview series — dropped its first trailer and a star-studded guest list. Some of this season's guests include Finn Wolfhard and Mike Tyson.

The first trailer

Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Brandon Gardner, and Mike Judge developed the new series. In the Know is Peacock's first adult animated comedy and is a hybrid of stop-motion and live-action. ShadowMachine, the studio behind Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and BoJack Horseman), did the stop-motion animation for the series.

Per Peacock, the show's synopsis reads: “Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop-motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real-world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

In the first trailer, Lauren Caspian is shown going into his office. He is ridiculed online, but we also see him interviewing live-action guests like Tyson. It also shows Charlie Bushnell's (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) character starting an office frat.

A star-studded guest list

Zach Woods, who is known for his role as Gabe on The Office, developed In the Know for Peacock. He is also known for his roles in Silicon Valley, Veep, and The Afterparty. Some of his film credits include The Heat, The Post, Downhill, Goosebumps, and Spy.

In the Know will consist of six 30-minute episodes. All six will premiere on the streaming service on January 25.

The guest list for the show can be found below:

Kaia Gerber

Jonathan Van Ness

Ken Burns

Finn Wolfhard

Norah Jones

Tegan and Sara

Nicole Byer

Roxane Gay

Mike Tyson

Jorge Masvidal

Hugh Laurie

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Ci_PnX7kegM%3Fsi%3DrCq8LzwPubNefmtc

In the Know will premiere on January 25 on Peacock.