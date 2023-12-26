It's hard not to announce what's new to Peacock in January 2024 without sounding a little like Bill Hader's Stefon character from Saturday Night Live (although that's probably fitting since SNL is also streaming on Peacock).
Just listen to a few of these wide-ranging offerings and tell me you're not thinking of Stefon delivering them at the Weekend Update desk: “This month Peacock has EVERYTHING. A foul-mouthed teddy bear up to mischievous at a high school (the prequel Ted series); a stop-motion adult animated comedy about the inner workings of public radio from the creator of Beavis and Butt-Head (Mike Judge's new show, In The Know); a tense psychological adventure competition where 22 strangers are moved into a castle in the Scottish Highlands to complete a series of challenges and missions together as a team, whilst three traitors are secretly lurking, sabotaging their efforts and picking off contestants one by one, all while Alan Cumming and his dog Lala look on knowingly (the second season of The Traitors). You see what I mean? Classic Stefon!
Anyway, these and lots of other exciting titles are available on Peacock to start the new year, so get binging!
New releases on Peacock: January 2024 (full schedule)
January 1
2 Guns, 2013
Air Force One, 1997
All Eyez on Me, 2017
Along Came A Spider, 2001
Basic Instinct, 1992
Battleship, 2012
Billy Madison, 1995
BlacKkKlansman, 2018
Bombshell, 2019*
The Bone Collector, 1999
Bringing Down the House, 2003
The Cookout, 2004*
Crank, 2006*
Crooked Arrows, 2012
Dear White People, 2014
The Dilemma, 2011
Do the Right Thing, 1989
The Equalizer, 2014*
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082
Fight Club, 1999
Finding Forrester, 2000
Freaky, 2020*
From Paris with Love, 2010*
Gamer, 2009*
Guns Down, 2023
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Hell or High Water, 2016*
Higher Learning, 1995
House of Ho, Seasons 1–2, All Episodes
The Hurricane, 1999
Ideal Home, 2017
Identity Thief, 2013
In Good Company, 2004
Inside Man, 2006
Kick-Ass, 2010*
Land of the Lost, 2009
Leatherheads, 2008
Let Him Go, 2020*
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011*
Little Rascals, 1994
Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006
Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Oblivion, 2013
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009
The Proposal, 2009
Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011
The Rundown, 2003
Safe House, 2012
Seriously Red, 2023
Shrek Forever After, 2010
Sideways, 2008
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
Sons of Summer, 2023
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
True Grit, 2010
True Lies, 1994
Twilight, 2008
Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, 2019
Uncle Buck, 1989
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Wanted, 2008
The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
January 2
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Compliance, 2011
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Flawless, 2007
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 3
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 4
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Silent Twins, 2022*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 5
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 6
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 8
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
January 9
13 Assassins, 2010
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
World’s Fastest Indian, 2005
January 10
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Renegade, 2004
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 11
Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1–3, All Episodes
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 12
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 13
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 14
Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)
January 15
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
January 16
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Ms. Match, E!
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 17
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Train to Busan, 2016
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 18
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Nope, 2022*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 19
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Syrup, 2013
Take This Waltz, 2011
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 20
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 21
No new offerings today. Go out and enjoy some sunlight.
January 22
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
January 23
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Maybe It’s You, New Episode, (E!)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 24
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 25
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 26
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Europa Report, 2013
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 27
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 29
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
January 30
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Arranged Love, E!
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
January 31
Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Now that's enough Peacock screen time for you for the month of January 2024! Turn off your devices and go read a book this instant.