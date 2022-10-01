With the first week of training camp almost over, teams should already be taking notes of what their players can provide. The 2022-23 season starts in about three weeks, which means organizations still have time to address any burning questions they might have prior to the season opener. For teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, who are aiming for playoff runs, this might be their last chance to make big moves.

In 2021-22, the Pelicans returned to the postseason after three seasons. The last time they made it, Anthony Davis was the star of the squad. Now, with Zion Williamson set to return after missing the entire season with a foot injury, the hopes are higher than ever. But if the team really wants bigger things, it might mean some players could be moved for better pieces.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Pelicans entering the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

Willy Hernangómez

Since joining the Pelicans in 2020, Willy Hernangómez became a solid option off the bench. In two seasons, he averaged 8.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also shoots 53.9% from the field and 73.1% from the free throw line.

Last season, Hernangómez had his best season in the NBA since his rookie campaign. He put up a career-high 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. However, in the playoffs, New Orleans completely removed him from the rotation. The Spanish big man appeared in just one game in garbage time, playing two minutes, scoring a basket and grabbing two boards.

Hernangómez showed he can be a good rotational piece for a playoff team. But with Williamson returning and three centers ahead of him in the rotation, perhaps a trade is the best option for all parties.

He is under contract for two more years, but only making around $5 million total. His salary should not be very difficult to move, and he could easily help a team lacking depth at the center position. Coming off a FIBA EuroBasket MVP, this is probably the best moment for the Pelicans to capitalize on his value.

Devonte’ Graham

A starter for most of 2021-22, Devonte’ Graham is another Pelican who lost minutes in the playoffs. He started in 63 of the 76 games he played last season, averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists. However, in the postseason, he came off the bench in all games and played just 10 minutes, averaging 4.0 points.

For his career, Graham averages 12.8 points and 5.0 assists. Despite the good numbers, he is not a very effective shooter. The point guard makes just 37.2% of his field goals. At age 27, the window for his development is likely closing.

Since the Pelicans are likely aiming for high things with a healthy Williamson, Graham might become a trade asset. With the Utah Jazz rebuilding, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson could be good scoring options off the bench in a trade.

The biggest issue is that Graham has a long contract. He is set to make $36 million over the next three years, with the final year being non-guaranteed. If a team acquires him, they will have his salary in the books for at least two seasons.

Unless he really improves his efficiency, the Pelicans might consider trading Graham for another guard. He has shown he can provide some playmaking, but his poor shooting might hurt his trade value. He will probably start the season with the team, but if other guards around the league are on the trade block, Graham could be the centerpiece for New Orleans in those deals.