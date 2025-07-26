The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been selected as one of three members of the team’s 2025 Hall of Honor class. Roethlisberger joins former center Maurkice Pouncey and former linebacker Joey Porter as the latest additions to the franchise’s Hall of Honor, established in 2017 to recognize the most impactful figures in team history.

Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played all 18 of his NFL seasons with the Steelers after being selected 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He appeared in 249 games for Pittsburgh, compiling a 165-81-1 career record. He ranks fifth all-time in NFL history with 64,088 passing yards and threw for 418 touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, and falling short in Super Bowl XLV. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 and earned six Pro Bowl selections during his career. He also led the league in passing yards twice before retiring after the 2021 season.

Pouncey, the Steelers’ first-round pick and 18th overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft, served as the team’s starting center for 10 seasons and played a critical role in Roethlisberger’s success. He started 134 games in Pittsburgh and was selected to nine Pro Bowls. Pouncey earned First Team All-Pro honors twice and was named Second Team All-Pro on two additional occasions. He is widely regarded as one of the best centers in franchise history, following the legacy of Steelers greats Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson.

Porter, drafted in the third round in 1999, spent eight of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers. He made an immediate impact on the defense and recorded 10.5 sacks in his second season. Porter totaled 98 sacks over his career and recorded nine or more sacks in six different seasons. A four-time Pro Bowl selection and a key member of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL championship team, Porter was known for his leadership and intensity on the field.

The Steelers Hall of Honor was introduced to celebrate players, coaches, and personnel who made significant contributions to the franchise. Last year’s class featured linebacker Jason Gildon, nose tackle Casey Hampton, defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, and running back Willie Parker.

This year’s Hall of Honor class will be formally inducted during the 2025 season, as part of the team’s ongoing tradition of honoring its legends. The announcement coincides with the conclusion of the team’s first week of training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season.