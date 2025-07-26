The New York Yankees were dealt a jolt of uncertainty Saturday when superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was scratched from the lineup ahead of Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The move comes just one day after Judge played in Friday’s series opener, a 12-5 loss in the Bronx that deepened the team’s recent skid.

With the Yankees now 14-20 since mid-June and fading in the MLB playoff race, Judge’s late scratch due to an “elbow issue” quickly set off alarm bells. He underwent imaging earlier in the day, though no official diagnosis was made public. The news sparked immediate concern, particularly on social media, where fans and media figures questioned whether a more serious issue—such as Tommy John surgery—could be in play.

Podcast host Jomboy, known formally as Jimmy O'Brien, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a passionate video response that captured the anxiety many New York fans are feeling.

“Aaron Judge needs Tommy John… What does that mean? I mean does that mean the trade deadline goes from no rentals just give me a bunch of guys that we will have next year and the year after that. If he has to get Tommy John he is gonna miss next year, like what does, what is going on? Do the Yankees have proportionally more position players getting Tommy John than other teams? Genuine question cause I don’t know….”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman also posted to X, citing manager Aaron Boone’s vague update on the situation. The lack of specifics only added fuel to the speculation.

“Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge is dealing with ‘an elbow issue’ and went for imaging. Would not give an early feel for the seriousness.”

The potential impact of Judge being out cannot be overstated. Through 103 games this season, the All-Star is slashing an impressive .342 with 37 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 90 runs scored—production that has carried an inconsistent Yankees offense. His pace projects him to flirt with several career highs, including a potential 58-homer season. Any extended absence could shift the franchise's entire deadline approach.

If the elbow issue does require a significant recovery period, it could force general manager Brian Cashman to pivot. Instead of shopping for short-term help, the front office may pursue controllable talent with longer-term value. That type of strategic shift would dominate Yankees rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline.

Elbow injuries have been especially familiar in New York. The Pinstripes have dealt with a string of UCL issues in recent years—including Gleyber Torres, Jasson Dominguez, and Didi Gregorius. Jomboy even wondered aloud whether the Yankees suffer more position-player Tommy John injuries than most teams, a question many fans echoed online.