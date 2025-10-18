On Friday, the LA Dodgers are looking to finish out the week on a high note. That is to rely on the arm of Shohei Ohtani to lead them back to the World Series. In the process, they would sweep the Milwaukee Brewers four straight as well as clinch the pennant at home in Dodger Stadium.

As a result, the Magic will still be in the air. Speaking of Magic, before Game 4, Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell shared a one-on-one moment with Dodgers part-owner and Lakers legend Magic Johnson. LA's social media account shared a picture of the two of them under the caption “Blake in his prime like Magic with the Lakers”.

Hard to argue with that. This season, Snell finished at 5-4 with a 2.35 ERA and 72 strikeouts. But in the postseason, he has been on an absolute tear. In three appearances, Snell has won all his starts, has 28 strikeouts, and a 0.86 ERA.

In Game 1 of the NLCS, Snell etched his place in MLB history. He became the first pitcher since Don Larsen in 1956 to maintain a perfect game while facing the minimum for more than six innings. In 1956, Larsen threw the only World Series perfect game in Game 5 of the World Series between the Yankees and the then-Brooklyn Dodgers.

Snell pitched eight scoreless innings.

Article Continues Below

Magic Johnson knows what it means to be in his prime .

Magic began to enter the prime of his career on the court in the late 1980s. After going through his legendary battles with Larry Bird and the Celtics, he was in total command.

That period is 1987 and 1988. Magic won back-to-back titles by defeating the Celtics the first time and the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons the second time. As a result, Magic captured his fourth and fifth titles of the decade.

His popularity and impact on the game couldn't have been higher.