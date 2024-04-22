The New Orleans Pelicans failed to get the best of the Oklahoma City Thunder during their Game 1 matchup on Sunday. The team fell short by just two points, 94-92.
The Thunder take Game 1 as they escape with the win over the Pelicans late in the 4th quarter 😤
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Jalen Williams: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Trey Murphy III: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST pic.twitter.com/cDFClwBYHS
Still, the final score showed that the Pelicans managed to give the Thunder a run for their money. The game could be described as competitive, with 20 lead changes and an outcome that was decided on the very last possession. Neither team led by more than 10 points, and this all happened without the presence of Zion Williamson, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, there were some flaws during New Orleans' Sunday outing that could be fixed heading into Game 2. Let's start with Brandon Ingram's performance.
Brandon Ingram has to step up
Ingram was arguably the missing piece during Sunday's game. Without the services of Williamson, Ingram was expected to spearhead the Pelicans' offense with a high-scoring night. That did not happen, however. The forward finished with just 12 points on 5-of-17 (29.4%) shooting from the floor. While he did experience suffocating defense from Lu Dort and the Thunder, it's no excuse, especially for a former All-Star who currently averages 20 points a game.
Overall team efficiency
The team didn't score well too. Looking at the stat sheet, the Pelicans finished their night with a 38.5% field goal rating. This isn't normal, considering how the team is known to be one of the more efficient offenses in the league. Throughout the season, the Pelicans shot 48.6% from the field — ninth best out of all NBA teams.
Besides Ingram, other players struggled to find the bottom of the net on Sunday. Herb Jones was just 2-of-10 (20%) from the floor (2-0f-8 from deep). While he's known as a defensive player, missing six three-pointers can surely be improved upon.
CJ McCollum may have had 20 points, but he himself struggled from downtown (2-0f-11 from deep). The crafty guard finished his night with 9-of-22 shooting (40.9%).
From the Bench, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall were quiet as well. Both made just 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the floor (each).
The Pelicans couldn't capitalize down the stretch
During the last six minutes of the game, the Pelicans held the Thunder scoreless for nearly five minutes. While this allowed New Orleans to catch up and gain a two-point advantage, they scored just two points in the final three minutes of the game.
In that same final three minutes, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sank a mid-range to tie the game at 90 apiece with 1:36 remaining. He would follow this up with the eventual dagger — a made floater plus a foul in the final minute of the game. Gilgeous-Alexander then swished the free throw to put the Thunder up by three.
CJ McCollum answered with a baseline hit to cut the lead down to one, 93-92, with 26.2 seconds remaining. With time running out, the Pelicans had to send Chet Holmgren to the line and the big man made one out of two free throws. This gave New Orleans the final possession, but McCollum's off-balanced three-pointer in the dying seconds missed its mark.
Silver linings
Despite the loss, some Pelicans players still produced quality numbers. Jonas Valanciunas had a monster double-double of 13 points and 20 rebounds while Trey Murphy III sank five threes on 41.7% shooting from downtown.
As mentioned, being able to compete against the top-seeded team without Williamson means that the Pelicans aren't backing down from the challenge. To end, if Brandon Ingram bounces back and the team plays with their usual efficiency, especially down the stretch, then the Thunder might just have a problem on their hands.