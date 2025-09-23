The New Orleans Pelicans are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, which is set to begin in under a month. As is usually the case with New Orleans, the team's chances of success rise and fall with the play and availability of Zion Williamson, both of which have become increasingly large question marks over the course of his career.

New Orleans is looking for a bounce back year after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025, finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA after an injury-riddled season, and concerns about Williamson's weight have long been thrown in his direction since he was drafted by the Pelicans back in 2019; however, recently, Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III teased a new look for Williamson heading into this year.

“He's slimmer than I have ever seen him during the summertime, which is always a really good sign, and I just feel like he's in a really good place mentally,” said Murphy, via Pelicans Film Room on X, formerly Twitter.

The interview occurred during Pelicans' media day on Monday as the team officially begins preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Can the Pelicans bounce back?

Not many pundits seem to have the New Orleans Pelicans doing much of anything this year. The Pelicans made some eyebrow-raising moves this offseason, including trading for former NBA champion guard Jordan Poole as well as giving up a potentially highly valuable pick swap next year in order to draft Derik Queen, who plays the same position as Williamson.

However, at some point this year, the Pelicans should get Dejounte Murray back from injury after he suffered an Achilles tear not far into his first season in New Orleans. The Pelicans will also look for continued growth from Murphy III, who had a breakout season and was one of the lone bright spots for New Orleans a season ago

Still, the head of the snake is Williamson, and the team will only go as far as his unreliable knees can take them.

The Pelicans are set to kick off their 2025 season against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 22.