The San Francisco 49ers (4-1) are sharpening their swords for a heavyweight bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) in Week 6, and all signs point to backup quarterback Mac Jones starting once again for San Francisco. Brock Purdy missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday as he continues to recover from a variant of turf toe that has kept him out of action for three of the 49ers' five games this season (h/t ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Purdy, who has played in only two games this season so far, has thrown for 586 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions, most recently appearing in Week 4's 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Niners have thrived under Jones, who has led the team to three straight wins and maintained their position at the top of the NFC standings.

Jones, also playing through injuries to his left knee and oblique, has been highly efficient. In three starts, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception, ranking 10th among NFL passers with a 66.7 QBR. In Week 5’s 26-23 overtime thriller victory against the Los Angeles Rams, he put on a clinical performance, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns, completing 33 of 49 passes, all with his receiving corps badly depleted.

San Francisco’s offensive depth has been tested heavily. Tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall are both likely to remain out this week, while Jauan Jennings returned to limited practice on Thursday after missing the Los Angeles game with ankle and rib injuries. Newly signed receiver Kendrick Bourne has stepped up in their absence, catching 10 passes for a career-high 142 yards against the Rams.

The 49ers offense ranks 5th overall and 1st in passing yards, but their rushing attack has lagged, sitting 28th in the league. Running back Christian McCaffrey remains the team’s most consistent weapon, recording at least 100 scrimmage yards in every game this season, a feat last achieved by Roger Craig in San Francisco’s 1988 campaign.

The Niners' defense, ranked 15th overall and 6th in scoring defense, will face one of its biggest challenges yet against Baker Mayfield and a red-hot Buccaneers offense. Mayfield has been in top form, throwing for 10 touchdowns with just one interception and a 104.4 passer rating. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has impressed early, stacking up 25 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns, an unprecedented benchmark for a player’s first five NFL games.

The 49ers have dominated the series against Tampa Bay, winning the last four meetings and leading 21-7 all-time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is 4-1 against the Buccaneers, while Todd Bowles is 1-3 versus San Francisco.

Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium will feature two of the league’s top 4-1 teams, both accustomed to close finishes, as all eight of their combined wins this year have come by five points or fewer.

Another win would bring Mac Jones’ record as San Francisco’s starter to a perfect 4-0.