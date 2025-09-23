New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green emphasized the importance of accountability from Zion Williamson as the team held its annual Media Day ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

“I love it. We’ve had a lot of man to man conversations,” Williamson said, on embracing the accountability Joe Dumars and the new front office preached to him this summer, via Seth Lewis of WWL-TV.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Green commended Williamson’s offseason preparation while also highlighting a critical area of focus for the 25-year-old forward entering his sixth season.

“We have both been aligned with that communication with Z,” Green said. “Just from watching him, he has done a really good job of getting himself ready to play this season. That’s something that I want to commend him for, but the accountability and responsibility part for Zion, especially stepping into this role – it’s going to be important for him… that’s for all of our players but definitely it’s gonna be huge for him.”

Williamson appeared in just 30 games during the 2024-25 campaign due to a lingering back injury. He averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field in 28.6 minutes per contest. His limited availability contributed to the Pelicans’ 21-61 finish — the second-worst record in franchise history.

The franchise underwent major changes this offseason, including the promotion of Dumars to head of basketball operations in place of David Griffin. The team also parted ways with CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk in a trade that brought in Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which was used to select Micah Peavy.

In addition, the Pelicans drafted Jeremiah Fears at No. 7 and traded up to acquire Maryland standout Derik Queen at No. 13. Veteran big man Kevon Looney was signed to a two-year, $16 million deal, while Jalen McDaniels also joined the roster to help bolster frontcourt depth.

Despite the roster overhaul, Green made it clear that Williamson remains a central figure in the team’s plans. However, with his injury history and leadership role now under scrutiny, the Pelicans appear set on raising expectations for their former No. 1 overall pick.

New Orleans opens the 2025-26 season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, October 22.