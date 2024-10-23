The New Orleans Pelicans avoided one wreck on the way to opening night in the Smoothie King Center. Jose Alvarado clarified reports of a car accident just hours before Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls visit the Crescent City. In some good news, Brandon Ingram is bullish on the home team's chances at winning but is also happy to see an old friend back in action.

Ball and Ingram, former teammates with the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, will share a court once more. The two young stars will be in opposite locker rooms for the first time in years though. Ball has barely suited up for the Bulls since leaving Ingram's Pelicans in free agency. His last regular season game was back on January 14, 2022.

Ingram will be all smiles when Ball checks into the game but will also have the Pelicans prepared to play a certain style.

“I’m happy for him that he gets a chance to play basketball again,” Ingram admitted. “(Ball) looks healthy. When he’s moving and when he is on the floor, it’s a different feel for his team. They push the pace a little bit more, and he’s able to get guys involved and gives people confidence. We’re prepared for it.”

Pelicans prepping for new roles vs. Bulls

Ingram gave everyone a peek into that preparation, which includes an expanded offensive playbook. A great deal of the team's success while come down to sheer effort to win the possession battle, however.

“We are putting in some more concepts, going over options in the offense,” Ingram explained. “There are adjustments for me, but it's adjustments for everybody. We have to focus on rebounding. It's about chasing second-chance points…and having a sense of urgency rebounding on the offensive and defensive end.”

The toughest challenge against will be a lack of internal chemistry as much as pressure from Ball and the Bulls. Ingram, Williamson, and Murray cycled through the exhibition season without playing a minute together.

“(The Pelicans) haven't our guys here,” Ingram noted. “Dejounte has been gone. (Williamson) has been gone for the last two days and we didn't get to play preseason together,” Ingram said. “We've just been trying to implement some stuff that everybody can kind of learn and make it easier for everybody.”

“I think we will figure it out,” added Ingram. “We've got enough talent. It's up to us as players to come in and try to figure each other out to see the best way we want to play.”