The New Orleans Pelicans already have Zion Williamson (illness) worries on Opening Night in the Big Easy versus Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls. New All-Star addition Dejounte Murray (personal reasons) has also been away from the Pelicans dealing with a family matter. Highway headaches getting to the job can also bring bad news. Unfortunately, that happened to spark plug Jose Alvarado (right knee contusion) with an accident going into the morning shootaround.

Having players play real-life bumper cars on the highway is not what the organization wanted to hear about over breakfast. The Pelicans injury report is long enough already. Thankfully, ClutchPoints is told Alvarado's wreck was minor relatively speaking. The fan favorite is “fine” following news of the fender bender started circulating on social media. There is a local body shop looking at some overtime, but they will not mind considering the customer.

As for being unavailable, the 26-year-old is known for quick bounce-backs from the IR pit lane. Alvarado and Brandon Ingram were even spotted getting up jumpers after the closed session practice. However, it seems to be the same old song in the Crescent City injury-wise. Williamson, Murray, and Alvarado are not the only key contributors listed on the Pelicans' injury report.

Pelicans, Jose Alvarado injuries starting to pile up

Any unexpected collision at speed is bound to leave someone shaken up and possibly bruised. The fan favorite may need a day to shake off the stiffness associated with a wreck. Insurance companies will be involved surely. Alvarado's ride can be replaced though. Other vehicles for success need more attention from the Pelicans.

For example, Williamson and Murray will be game-time decisions according to head coach Willie Green.

“(Williamson) couldn’t go (Tuesday),” Green said. “Dejounte is supposed to possibly get here (Wednesday), get a workout in, then probably (he will be a) game-time decision from there.”

There were no flights delayed in getting Murray back before the Pelicans' lunch break. Erin Summers even posted evidence of that good news for fans needing a midday appetizer.

The Alavardo injury is not the only hit to Green's opening night rotations. Trey Murphy III, fresh off a new contract, will also miss a few weeks of the regular season. Murphy III is still not sprinting in the ramp-up from a hamstring strain.

“I just started jogging, doing a little bit more ramping up with jogging,” Murphy III shared. “I haven’t sprinted yet, but I’m feeling pretty solid right now. It’s a tricky injury. Got to make sure I handle it with care.”

The Pelicans versus Bulls will be hard to predict given the injuries and roster turnover. Fans not in the Smoothie King Center can follow along on the new Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. Just please, don't do so while driving. There are 81 games after this to watch after all.