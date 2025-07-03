The Arch Manning era is about to begin for the Texas football team, and expectations couldn't be higher for the young star. Manning is one of the biggest names in the sport, and yet he has spent the first two years of college career as a backup. Longhorns fans have been patiently waiting for Manning to lead the team, and the time has almost come as he will be the starting QB for the 2025 season.

Arch Manning spent the first two years of his career behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart. Ewers is now in the NFL, and Manning's time has arrived. As a backup, he didn't complain, and he didn't transfer like a lot of other elite players would have. Instead, he embraced the process, and he should've learned a lot.

“Arch Manning would be a fool if he has not learned anything from Quinn Ewers, how he prepared, how he lead his team, and just how he handled and managed the expectations for being a quarterback at a university like Texas,” Cam Newton said on a recent episode of his podcast.

Cam Newton knows what it's like to be in Manning's shoes. Newton started his career below Tim Tebow on the depth chart at Florida, and then he transferred to Auburn. Still, Newton learned a lot.

“I’ve always felt like I was more talented than Tim Tebow, but I needed Tim Tebow to show me what I lacked,” he said. “Tim Tebow is an unbelievable leader, verbally and by action.”

Speaking of Tim Tebow, Manning is so good that ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently claimed that he is the best QB that we have seen since Tebow. That is high praise for the young QB, and it is clear that people are expecting a lot from him.

Arch Manning didn't show any frustration about being the backup QB for the Texas football team the last two years. He kept working, and now, he is ready for his moment.