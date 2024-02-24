The New Orleans Pelicans suffered a major blow on Friday during their game against the Miami Heat when CJ McCollum sustained an ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as per the team. He was originally listed as questionable to return, but ultimately ruled out.
The Pelicans had been playing very good basketball prior to the All-Star break having won seven of their last eight games. That improved to eight of their last nine with a win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday when the regular season resumed following the All-Star break.
The Pelicans have been relatively healthy this season with Zion Williamson having one of the best stretches of his career during this current hot streak. But now the Pelicans might be without CJ McCollum for a period depending on the severity of his ankle injury.
McCollum has played in 42 games for the Pelicans this season at 32 minutes per game. He's been the starting point guard. He's averaging 19.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.
McCollum is in his second full season with the Pelicans after being traded at the deadline during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans are currently 34-22 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They're in the mix of a tight race for playoff positioning. They're three games back of the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers for a top four seed.