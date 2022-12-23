By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum knows talent when he sees it. The veteran recently dropped a truth bomb on teammate and young superstar Zion Williamson, per Andscape.

“You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is him maximizing his potential, his skillset and utilizing everything,” McCollum said.

Williamson was hampered by injuries to start his NBA career. He displayed signs of stardom in 2020-2021, averaging 27 points per game while making his first All-Star team. However, he was ultimately forced to miss the entirety of the 2021-2022 campaign due to injury. As a result, people around the NBA were genuinely curious what the future had in store for Zion Williamson.

He’s done a tremendous job of answering questions in response to his previous uncertainty. Williamson is currently averaging just over 25 points per game on 60 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 7 rebounds and 5 assists for a competitive Pelicans team. Williamson has impressed throughout the first portion of the year.

CJ McCollum previously issued a message to Zion Williamson’s haters amid his strong 2022-2023 performance.

“Let the praise be as loud as the disrespect was,” McCollum shared in reference to those who doubted Williamson.

If Zion Williamson can stay healthy as the season goes on, the Pelicans will be in a good position to make a playoff run. Meanwhile, McCollum’s veteran leadership has also been pivotal to their success.

New Orleans will be an intriguing team to follow moving forward.