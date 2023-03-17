The New Orleans Pelicans season hasn’t gone as expected after reaching the NBA Playoffs last season, a feat the franchise has only accomplished three times since 2011. With team leaders CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. speaking out about the teams need for urgency, the pressure is obviously on for the Pelicans. However, the question is if the Pelicans will answer McCollum and Nance’s call.

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, McCollum says that “every loss is concerning at this stage considering where we’re at in the standings,” per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

“We gotta have a sense of urgency. We gotta get off to good starts. We need to compete…”

Mirroring the statement of McCollum, Nance says “each [game] is a must-win, is how we’re going at this.”

“Each one of these games is one that we don’t have the luxury of losing. We don’t have the luxury of taking a night off or taking it easy one game.”

Injuries have been the primary cause of their underperformance. All-Star forward Zion Williamson, who has an underwhelming injury history, has only played 29 games this season. 17-12 in the games that Zion has played, the dominance of Williamson has been undermined by his lengthy absence. Sidelined since the first week of January with a hamstring injury, Williamson’s return would solve plenty of problems for the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram has only played in 32 games, suffering myriad injuries throughout the season. Nonetheless, injuries are a part of the game. With Ingram back in the lineup, New Orleans will need to be battle-ready with the NBA Playoffs nearing.