It's been a rocky offseason for Zion Williamson to say the least. When he hasn't been dealing with a myriad of accusations from adult film actress Moriah Mills, the star forward has seen his name pop up in trade rumors every passing day. But according to GM David Griffin, he and Williamson are still on the same page and have a great working relationship.

Patience with Williamson has been wearing thin this offseason, especially considering he endured another injury-plagued season with the Pelicans. Calls for Williamson to get traded have reached an all-time high, and while Griffin didn't exactly shut down those rumors entirely, it sounds like the divisive star forward still has a solid relationship with Griffin and his teammates.

“Yeah. I would say it’s as good as it’s ever been actually. He’s coming out here to join the team to be with Herb [Jones] and Trey [Murphy] and some of these veterans that are here. Brandon [Ingram]’s gonna come join the team as well. I would say it’s as good as it’s been.” – David Griffin, Sirius XM

Williamson put up great numbers when he played for New Orleans last season (26 PPG, 7 RPG, 4.6 APG, 60.8 FG%), but again, he struggled to stay on the floor, playing in just 29 games for the Pelicans. That's obviously going to have to change in order for the Pels to be able to reach their ceiling as a team. Griffin says that things are great with Williamson, but as trade rumors continue to swirl around him, his status in New Orleans will certainly bear watching over the next few weeks.