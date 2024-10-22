One of the most overlooked moves that occurred during the NBA offseason was the New Orleans Pelicans trading for Dejounte Murray. In a trade that saw the team move four players and two future first-round picks, the Pelicans were able to acquire one of the better two-way guards in the entire league. Murray, who naturally plays the point guard position, is going to provide instant stability and yet another source of production for New Orleans outside of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Perhaps the greatest area of impact for Murray entering the 2024-25 season is giving the Pelicans true point guard play in the sense that the team finally has a real guard who is comfortable facilitating the offense. CJ McCollum has always been a well-respected guard, but he tends to thrive playing off the ball at the shooting guard position. In Williamson's case, he's always been much better when he can play off a lead guard, which is exactly why Murray is set to have a huge impact in New Orleans.

The most important thing about Murray joining the Pelicans is that he is finally thrilled to be with a team that values who he is as a player. Despite finding success mostly playing off the ball next to Trae Young during his time with the Atlanta Hawks, Murray's frustrations began to mount because he's not a natural shooting guard. Young and Murray never really worked as a duo, and Murray hasn't been afraid to let everyone know the reason why his time with the Hawks wasn't as successful as first imagined.

“In Atlanta, I was in the corner and on the wings, and I made the best of it,” Murray told Christian Clark of NOLA.com. “Here, they are allowing me to play my real position. Playing point guard. Keeping everything organized. And making dudes better. And doing what I do best.”

What Murray does best is making those around him better due to the fact that he can lead an offense. That is what made him an All-Star a few years ago with the San Antonio Spurs. In Atlanta, Murray was nothing more than the second-featured guard that always had to play in Young's shadow. At times Murray stepped up and had big moments for the Hawks, but he was never solely in charge of the backcourt.

With the Pelicans, Murray will be the featured guard, and he should instantly be able to make his presence felt offensively as both a scorer off the dribble and a playmaker for his dynamic, athletic teammates around him.

Dejounte Murray's fit with Pelicans

If there is one thing the Pelicans needed to add this offseason, it was leadership in their backcourt and a player that could help push the tempo with the athletes on this roster. Murray fits this description perfectly, and he is already earning Williamson's stamp of approval for his play throughout the preseason.

“With Dejounte, I was telling about making a joke with CJ like, ‘It's the first time in a while I've played with a real point guard,'” Williamson stated, via ClutchPoints' Pelicans reporter Chris Dodson. “Nah, it's all love though. It's just there were times CJ would try to play point and it's like I appreciate it but I need him to score. With Dejounte, I'm setting certain screens and have to roll faster. Before with (McCollum) and (Brandon Ingram) coming off the screen it's different. Now you have a true point guard who is looking to make the pass first.”

As for how the Pelicans will utilize Murray, the simple answer is that he is going to be the team's lead point guard. McCollum will play off the ball at his natural shooting guard position, and the hope for New Orleans is that both Ingram and Williamson will remain healthy enough to lead the team offensively.

Murray, who is a lot more than a facilitator and passer, is going to have his opportunities to score late in games, and this is exactly the type of role head coach Willie Green sees his new guard embracing.

“I think (Murray) can help a ton (in the last five minutes),” Green said recently. “I think last season he hit three or four game-winners. When the ball is in his hands, he gets to his spot, raises up, and is confident knocking those shots down. We will rely on him but it is going to be a group effort moving the needle in that area.”

Last season, the Pelicans finished with a 49-33 record. Although this was their best record since the 2017-28 season, it was still just good enough for seventh place in the West. As they prepare for the 2024-25 season, the Pelicans will look to unlock Murray's all-around game in order to find postseason success. For Murray, this is exactly what the star guard wants after constantly being relegated to the corner and being forced to play off the ball.

Now he can finally be himself again.