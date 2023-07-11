Larry Nance Jr. is not happy with the current “fake” news going around about his New Orleans Pelicans teammate Zion Williamson.

Recently, Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Zion has “no interest” in working on his floater and jumper, even comparing him to Blake Griffin who, in contrary, showed willingness to improve his game to help the Detroit Pistons.

“Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I’ve been told, he’s shown no interest in developing any of those tricks. Tricks that Blake Griffin learned along with a decent three-point shot when the injuries started to pile up for him, and allowed him to single-handedly drag the Detroit Pistons to a playoff berth,” Bucher said of the Pelicans star, via NBA Central.

After seeing the report, Nance didn't hold back and called it a “fake” story made to just generate clicks for the publication. The Pelicans big man then pointed out that he can attest that there's no truth to the claim at all since he's been working with Williamson all offseason long.

“I don't understand the constant attempt to drag Z’s name. I'm in the gym with this dude all season and he's consistently putting in work on his touch, jumper, and skill shots. These dudes need to stop putting out fake stories just for clicks. It’s pathetic,” Nance wrote on Twitter.

For what it's worth, it does look like Zion Williamson is putting in the work this offseason. Recently, he also shared that he's following the blueprint that LeBron James set when it comes to diet in order to make sure he's in good condition even in the offseason.

Zion also made sure to emphasize that his goal is to stay healthy and be available for the Pelicans, especially amid the ugly injury history he has.

Hopefully, as what Larry Nance Jr. hinted, we can see all those improvements from Zion when the 2023-24 season starts.